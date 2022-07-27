Advertise With Us
Rep. Spanberger discusses efforts to lower prescription drug costs

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is taking part in discussions to lower the costs of prescription drugs.

Rep. Spanberger joined AARP’s state director Wednesday, July 27, to talk about a bill currently in the Senate. The proposed legislation would give Medicate the power to negotiate prices with drug companies.

“These reforms would drive costs down for Virginia seniors, but they would also save the federal government billions of dollars. I’m going to repeat, billions with a ‘B’ over the next 10 years,” Spanberger said.

Wednesday’s discussion was hosted by Invest in America.

