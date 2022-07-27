Humidity Remains High and More Storm Chances for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The late week will remain humid with the chance for some storms. Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday and when coupled with the humidity, real feel temperatures around 100. A few stray afternoon storms possible. A cool front approaching Friday will touch off some scattered afternoon storms. A severe risk Friday, with the main threat damaging wind gusts.

Not as warm and less humid Saturday, behind this front. More showers and storms set to return Sunday and daily chances for storms, along with the Summer humidity back next week.

Tonight: Early showers. Variable clouds, muggy, some fog. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Stray PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM storms. Isolated severe risk. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, not as warm and less humid. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s.

