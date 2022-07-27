Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Harrisonburg Police Department and other local agencies hold active shooter training

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, the Harrisonburg Police Department along with other surrounding departments participated in the annual active shooter training.

”As we’ve seen across the nation, it’s the first officer on the scene, he or she has to be ready,” Chief Kelley Warner of Harrisonburg Police Department said.

According to Chief Warner, HPD has been doing this training since the Columbine school shooting in the late 90s. She said it has become essential to local officers.

“We’ve gotta sharpen our sword. We’ve gotta be ready because it could be just the next call,” Chief Warner said.

Although HPD has been doing active shooter training for years, it seems more important now than ever.

“It really makes a difference for officers to be on sight in a school in the event that tragedy might happen. That’s the best way they can be trained,” Dr. Michael Richards of Harrisonburg City Public Schools said.

The training puts officers through high-intensity situations where their stress will be high to best train for a proper response.

“We put them through scenarios that get their blood pressure up so they’re actually experiencing that and responding to just like they would a real-life scenario,” Chief Warner said.

There were trainers to provide feedback and constructive criticism to officers on how to improve these scenarios.

“I see the officers getting the training with the trainer right behind them telling them you could’ve done this, maybe think about that I see them working together,” Dr. Richards said.

It’s something no one wants to happen, but school officials and police department heads are glad local officers have this training.

Chief Warner said through the support of Harrisonburg City Council, HPD has two full-time officers dedicated to training.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
Charlottesville police responding to an incident in the city
CPD investigating several larcenies involving juveniles

Latest News

Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center says almost half of the tenants in one apartment complex are facing eviction
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center
Authorities are giving the all-clear after investigating a reported bomb threat at the...
Police clear bomb threat at McLeod Hall
UVA Health
UVA Health wins awards from National Heart Association