Eye to the sky

Warm and humid
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 80s today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers and storms for the rest of the day. A few storms will be capable of causing gusty wind and heavy downpours. Although we don’t expect to see consistent rain and storms, over the next several days we’ll have a daily chance of unsettled weather. Conditions turn a little less humid as we approach the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storm, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, Isolated shower & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Low-End Severe Weather Risk and Flood Watch