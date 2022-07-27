Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chris Greene lake in Albemarle county is closed right now.

It’s dealing with a harmful algae bloom. This means no swimmers or pets are allowed in the water until further notice.

Hiking trails and the dog park will remain open and boating is still allowed. There have been no reported cases of any health issues, so this is just a precaution.

