Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chris Greene lake in Albemarle county is closed right now.

It’s dealing with a harmful algae bloom. This means no swimmers or pets are allowed in the water until further notice.

Hiking trails and the dog park will remain open and boating is still allowed. There have been no reported cases of any health issues, so this is just a precaution.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line

Latest News

Barboursville Vineyards
Some vineyards in Virginia seeing better visitation now than before the pandemic
(FILE)
Rep. Spanberger discusses efforts to lower prescription drug costs
(Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSUS)
CASPCA searching for foster families for rescued beagles
The results also found that Virginians strongly support policies that would have or will...
VCU poll shows 49% of Virginians approve of Gov. Youngkin’s job in office