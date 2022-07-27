Advertise With Us
CASPCA searching for foster families for rescued beagles

(Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSUS)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it is getting some of the beagles rescued from the Envigo RMS LLC facility.

CASPCA announced Wednesday, July 27, that the dogs will not be immediately available for adoption, but the shelter is looking for foster families.

“The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be receiving dozens of beagles as part of the group to be removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Virginia, which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation,” CASPCA said in Wednesday’s release. “We are honored to be involved in this major lifesaving operation.”

If you are interested in fostering one, email CASPCA and let it know you are specifically interested in one of these beagles.

If you are interested in adopting a beagle once they become available, you can email adoptions@caspca.org.

Donations are also being accepted.

