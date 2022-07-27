ACPS pushing for preschool application sign ups

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Bright Stars and MACAA’s Head Start preschool application fairs got underway early Wednesday, July 27.

Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to make sure the kids who need preschool get it. Three sign-up fairs were held today, and one is also scheduled for Friday.

“If anybody needs help applying, we’re here just to help. We’ve got computers set up and just to help these families get applied,” Senior Bright Stars Family Coordinator Joseph Giordano said. “I’m here all day just to help any families that maybe you’ve come into problems applying online, and just helping them get through the application process to help get more families applied for preschool.”

The push is to get everyone signed up by the end of the week. That would give schools enough time to coordinate transportation needs, too.

“Overall, there are openings at all of our classrooms. So we’re a little bit of a immediacy because we’re trying to get families registered before the deadline to get buses on day one of schools,” Giordano said.

Friday’s sign up fair is at Woodbrook Elementary School. You can also sign up online.

