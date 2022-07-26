UVA Health wins awards from National Heart Association

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health now has three awards from the National Heart Association for heart failure care.

NHA uses guidelines that are measured by research-based standards, such as prescribing blood thinners to reduce stroke risk.

These awards are for delivering high-quality care to patients.

“The fact that these awards recognize the fact that we’re having a targeted approach to address populations, I think, is a really nice thing to demonstrate,” Craig Thomas said.

Heart failure is the number one reason for hospitalization in the U.S. UVA Health says it is using targeted approach to address the critical populations.

