Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health studies suggest chronic kidney patients eat less fruits, vegetables

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study from UVA Health suggests that people with chronic kidney disease are less likely to eat fruits and vegetables.

“People with kidney disease sometimes have problems with controlling potassium, so some of the classic advice given to people with kidney disease is to reduce their potassium intake,” Doctor Julia Scialla said.

Many fruits and vegetables are high in potassium.

The UVA research team recommends more studies to understand the connection between kidney disease and the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas
Charlottesville police responding to an incident in the city
CPD investigating several larcenies involving juveniles

Latest News

Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville issues traffic alert for Rt. 250 Bypass Bridge repairs
Ava Schetlick with her boat for Women's World Rowing Championships. Photo courtesy Ava Schetlick.
St. Anne’s-Belfield’s Ava Schetlick representing USA at Women’s Rowing World Championships
All students with cell phones were provided small, gray, personal cellphone pouches where they...
Parents, students raise concerns about Hopewell schools phone-free policy