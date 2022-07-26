Showers and scattered storms
Not as hot, but still humid
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella before heading out. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers and storms for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be cooler, but humidity will remain elevated. Our unsettled pattern will stay in place for the rest of the week. Resulting in numerous rounds of rain. The potential for localized flooding will be possible. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around 80
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around 70
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.