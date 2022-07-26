Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Showers and scattered storms

Not as hot, but still humid
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella before heading out. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers and storms for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be cooler, but humidity will remain elevated. Our unsettled pattern will stay in place for the rest of the week. Resulting in numerous rounds of rain. The potential for localized flooding will be possible. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around 80

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

The heat wave is outta here
Severe Weather Risk