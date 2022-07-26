Police clear bomb threat at McLeod Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving the all-clear after investigating a reported bomb threat at the University of Virginia Tuesday, July 26.

An alert was sent out shortly after 2 p.m. that a threat was reported in the area of McLeod Hall. Police asked people to stay away while crews investigated.

Update: Police are investigating a Bomb threat at McLeod Hall. If in the area, follow Police direction. Others, avoid the area. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) July 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.