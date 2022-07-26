Police clear bomb threat at McLeod Hall
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving the all-clear after investigating a reported bomb threat at the University of Virginia Tuesday, July 26.
An alert was sent out shortly after 2 p.m. that a threat was reported in the area of McLeod Hall. Police asked people to stay away while crews investigated.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.