Police clear bomb threat at McLeod Hall

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving the all-clear after investigating a reported bomb threat at the University of Virginia Tuesday, July 26.

An alert was sent out shortly after 2 p.m. that a threat was reported in the area of McLeod Hall. Police asked people to stay away while crews investigated.

