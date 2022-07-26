Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Low-End Severe Weather Risk and Flood Watch

More Active Weather Ahead
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The severe weather risk is a lot lower the rest of today compared to yesterday.

There’s a low-end severe weather threat, mainly south of I-64 through this evening. A damaging wind gust would be the primary risk.

A flood watch through midnight for the Shenandoah Valley, central Blue Ridge Mountains and portions of central Virginia. Including Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville. Any slow moving or multiple downpours will pose a localized flood risk.

Off and on active weather for the rest of the week!

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and tropically muggy. Showers and a downpour. A thunderstorm around, mainly south and east. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday night: The heaviest rain shifts away. Lingering showers overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm and humid. A scattered shower and thunderstorm. Isolated severe weather possible. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Along with isolated flooding. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Hazy, hotter and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and next Monday: Clouds and sun. Warm and humid. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

