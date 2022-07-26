The heat wave is outta here

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front will track south of the region today and stall. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and storms for the next several days. Any storm that does develop will be capable of causing gusty windy and a heavy downpour. Temperatures will be much cooler, although humidity will remain high. With daily chances for showers and storms, the potential for localized flooding will be marginal at this time. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80

Tonight: Showers & storm, fog, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.