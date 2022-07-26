Charlottesville issues traffic alert for Rt. 250 Bypass Bridge repairs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lane closures will be affecting traffic on the Route 250 Bypass Bridge for a couple weeks.

Charlottesville announced Tuesday, July 26, that the bridge over Emmet Street will have the right eastbound lane of Rt. 250 closed until August 7. The on and off ramps from that lane will also be closed.

Work is then set to shift to the left eastbound lane from Aug. 8 through Aug. 22. This will also require that the left shoulder on Rt, 250 westbound to be closed.

Work is scheduled to be done between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The bridge over Rugby Avenue will also start night time road work during the same time frame.

The city asks people to drive carefully.

