Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Buckingham Branch Railroad is launching the Virginia Scenic Railway. The commonwealth’s only regularly-scheduled tourist train is set to roll out Thursday, August 4.

“You don’t see the highways, you don’t see the houses, you just see the pristine beauty of Virginia,” BBR President Steve Powell said Tuesday, July 26. “We’ve been in existence for over 30 years, but this was our first opportunity to get into passenger excursions.”

Powell says the train will be going 20-35 miles per hour. Riders can choose between two different $110, three-hour trips: One is along the Alleghany Mountains, the other is along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“The Alleghany Flyer darts in Staunton and goes through the countryside through a lot of farmland. Goes west to Goshen, Virginia,” Powell said. “The Blue Ridge Flyer is a route that goes across Afton Mountain.”

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, here is the link.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.