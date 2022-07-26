Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is spending millions for a new Public Safety Operations Center in the northern part of the county.

The county didn’t have to look too far for a space: Its repurposing the former JCPenney location at Fashion Square. The space is slated to be used for parking, maintenance, and storage of emergency vehicles, as well as other functions.

“There’ll be a fleet repair shop, for instance, for fire trucks and ambulances, and storage of gear for the Fire and Rescue Department,” Facilities and Environmental Services Director Lance Stewart said. “For the Police Department, evidence processing and storage their traffic unit will be housed out of there.”

“Currently, what’s happening is that we have to send a technician out remotely to service a lot of vehicles, and now we’ll be able to do it in the covered secure, safe space,” Albemarle Co. Supervisor Donna Price said.

The county says it will spend roughly $3.1 million in renovations, as well as another $560,000 to lease the space for the first year. The initial lease term is for 10 years.

Stewart says building a new facility would like have cost five times more.

“It’s been a growing need for more than a decade. Both agencies have put in requests in the past for additional space, new facilities that haven’t been funded,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to take an under-utilized facility that’s in great condition and put it to good public purpose.”

This extra space will free up room at the 5th Street County Building. At a Board of Supervisors meeting an option for some of this extra space included adding in a mental health unit.

