VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County.

VSP announced Monday, July 25, that it was called out to a crash along Route 612 (Frog Pond Road), near Morris Mill Road, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23. A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix had gone off the road, struck a fence, and overturned.

The driver, 60-year-old Dwayne L. Maricle of Staunton, died at the scene. VSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

