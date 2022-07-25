Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Virginia Public Access Project launches new interactive feature

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Public Access Project released a new interactive data visualization feature. It allows users to see what percentage of funding candidates throughout Virginia receive from small donors, businesses, and single interest groups.

“Voters can look at a candidate list and decide whether or not what that information means to them. So it’s allowing people to see for themselves, without the filter of the media or a campaign to just see actually where the money is flowing in Virginia,” Executive Director of the Virginia Public Access Project David Poole said.

This comes after the data for 2023 House of Delegates and Senate candidates were released.

“Transparency is important in Virginia, because we’re one of the handful of states with no limits. So if someone’s all in for a candidate, they can give a million dollars or however much they want. We’re in most states and the federal government, there’s limits to limit the amount of money people can give. So no, no single donor has an outsized influence. So in Virginia because there are no limits this disclosure really is important,” Poole said.

The project has current campaigns and an archive with 25 years of data.

