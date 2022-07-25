Advertise With Us
date 2022-07-25
Spanberger leads legislation that increases funding for veteran suicide prevention

(Source: Abigail Spanberger/Facebook)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed legislation led by 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger to increase federal support for veteran suicide prevention.

This comes as the Veterans Crisis Line transitions to the new 9-8-8 Mental Crisis Hotline.

When veterans call this number they can access a specialist trained in their specific needs.

“We endeavor to ensure that, that trends also are aware of the resources, that they exist, that exists, consolidating the ability to reach out for help through the 90 Day Program, and then ultimately be able to be in touch with a veteran care coordinator is so inviting, it’s so vitally important,” Spanberger said.

The 9-8-8 suicide and crisis lifeline is available, and can now be used in emergencies.

