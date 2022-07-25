Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a summer cold front arriving from the northwest today. This front will give the region a better shower, thunderstorm and downpour risk. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out. Any thunderstorm will pose a damaging wind risk. Along with localized flooding possible.

The cold front will stall over the region on Tuesday. With extra clouds, showers and storms, temperatures will be lower.

Overall the weather pattern is looking unsettled for the last week of July. Nearly a daily chance for a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm into next weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Tropically humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms forming. Localized severe weather possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday night: Shower and thunderstorm, mainly during the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as hot. Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hotter with a scattered shower/storm. Highs near 90. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday: Isolated shower/storm. Otherwise, partly sunny. Highs near 90. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Off and on rain and thunder. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

