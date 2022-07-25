Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cross Timbers Roofing Company wins 2022 Power Players Award

Image courtesy Cross Timbers Roofing
Image courtesy Cross Timbers Roofing(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cross Timbers Roofing Company received the Roofing and Exteriors 2022 Power Players Award.

Only 50 roofing companies around the nation receive this award.

The award recognizes roofing companies on the work they do within their community and employee support.

“It was surprising. We were approached to submit an application by the Roofing and Exteriors Publication and move in joint with the International Roofing Expo that happens every year,” President Chuck Glady said.

Cross Timbers Roofing Company also also works with the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Field of Dreams Program.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’

Latest News

CARS C.A.R.E.S event
CARS teaching community life-savings skills for before EMS arrives
UVA Health (FILE)
UVA doctor doesn’t expect Novavax to change minds of unvaccinated
(Source: Abigail Spanberger/Facebook)
Spanberger leads legislation that increases funding for veteran suicide prevention
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.