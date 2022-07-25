Cross Timbers Roofing Company wins 2022 Power Players Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cross Timbers Roofing Company received the Roofing and Exteriors 2022 Power Players Award.

Only 50 roofing companies around the nation receive this award.

The award recognizes roofing companies on the work they do within their community and employee support.

“It was surprising. We were approached to submit an application by the Roofing and Exteriors Publication and move in joint with the International Roofing Expo that happens every year,” President Chuck Glady said.

Cross Timbers Roofing Company also also works with the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Field of Dreams Program.

