CARS teaching community life-savings skills for before EMS arrives

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad is helping people in the community save lives before first responders arrive on scene.

CARS C.A.R.E.S. (Community Accessible Resources Education Support) is teaching vital first aid skills such as CPR, stop the bleed instructions, and Narcan distribution.

“It’s really a recognition that our responsibility for the health and well being of our community extends beyond 911 services,” Chief Virginia Leavell said Monday, July 25. “We have an opportunity and an obligation to provide prevention and support resources and education to our community members.”

“It’s really exciting to be able to give back to the community that we serve and to be able to help people that with the idea that they might be able to then go help others in the community, whether that’s in an emergency situation, or just by educating more people,” CARS Inclusion and Equity Committee Chair Justin Smith said.

C.A.R.E.S. has been in the works for a while, but only recently kicked off.

“We’ve given out over 70 doses of Narcan, and Narcan education, over 50 tourniquets and stop the bleed, we’ve did a ton of CPR refreshers, and some non-certifying training and giving out a lot of face masks,” Leavell said.

Call data helps guide what is being taught: “We look at the call data and figure out which communities are most likely to experience which kind of emergencies and provide the education training and support ahead of time in those places,” the chief said.

Narcan, tourniquet, and CPR training are the focus.

“We know that there’s no better feeling in the world than helping somebody who’s having an emergency and we really want to empower the citizens in the community that we serve, to have that experience as well,” Leavell said.

C.A.R.E.S. will be at the Charlottesville Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

More information can be found here.

