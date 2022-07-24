Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Ukrainian, Charlottesville business owner fundraises for war relief supplies

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Denys Kobzan owns Mister Fix on the downtown mall. He’s a Ukrainian, American who recently relocated his in-laws to the states.

He first reached out to the Charlottesville community for help when the war with Russia began.

He sold more than $1k dollars in T-shirts in his store to raise money for people in Ukraine. Now he wants to thank people who have pitched in.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas

Latest News

Tanesha Hudson and Glenn Crossman talking at the fundraising event.
UVA Center for Politics joining hands with Charlottesville activists in Martinsville Seven film
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Tanesha Hudson on stage at fundraising event
UVA Center for Politics joining hands with Charlottesville activists in Martinsville Seven film