Heat Wave and Severe Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today will be one of, if not the hottest day of the summer so far! High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index, or feels like temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

An isolated thunderstorm risk late this afternoon to early evening. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley and near the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Tracking a summer cold front arriving from the northwest Monday. This front will give the region a better shower, thunderstorm and downpour risk. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out. Any thunderstorm will pose a damaging wind risk.

The cold front will likely stall over the region on Tuesday. With extra clouds, showers and storms, temperatures will be lower.

Overall the weather pattern is looking unsettled for the last week of July. Nearly a daily chance for a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm into next weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. Heat index of 100 to 105 degrees. Isolated late day storm risk.

Sunday overnight: Temperatures in the 80s during the evening. Warm and muggy. Partly cloudy with lows in the 70s for most communities.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Tropically humid with mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms forming. Localized severe weather possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday night: Shower and thunderstorm, mainly during the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as hot. Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hotter with a scattered shower/storm. Highs near 90. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday: Isolated shower/storm. Otherwise, partly sunny. Highs near 90. Lows lower 70s.

Friday and Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s.

