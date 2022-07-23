JMRL launches “Borrow Before You Buy”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is rolling out something new.

Borrow Before You Buy is a program where library members can rent unique things.

“That’s the reason that this special collection exists. Sometimes people are interested in something and they just want to try it out,” Jennifer MacAdam-Miller who JMRL said.

For example, you can bring home a blood pressure monitor, knitting kit, a 3D pen and more.

All of this is available for free to help make these items accessible for all. People can even rent toys for their kids.

