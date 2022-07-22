VDOT’s safety service patrol is helping with vehicle issues during the heat

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - VDOT is on the prowl this weekend for cars and trucks in trouble due to the heat.

Its Safety Service Patrol will be out and about on interstates 81 and 64.

Afton Mountain is a big trouble spot for breakdowns right now, as cars and trucks climbing the mountain are prone to overheating.

“The Safety Service Patrol has the main goal of keeping traffic moving and a lot of times that means assisting with traffic management. If there is an incident, its job comes down to knowing whether it’s a crash, a disabled motorist, or a vehicle fire, that sort of thing,” VDOT Communications Specialist Ken Slack said.

Some of the services the patrol provides are jump starts, water for overheating radiators, and phone access to call for a tow if you don’t have one.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.