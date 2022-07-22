UVA Health is seeing a rise in COVID hospitalizations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, and with schools starting back up in a month, there are some concerns.

UVA Health announced Friday, July 22, that it has 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with six people in the ICU. None of these patients are in pediatrics or labor.

“Two weeks ago, we were in the 20s,” Dr. Adam Reid said.

The CDC says the transmission levels in Charlottesville are high.

“Masking indoors right now makes sense. I think that’s borne out by the amount of infections that we’re seeing in the community that are not as well captured anymore through official reporting systems,” Dr. Costi Sifri said.

Sifri doesn’t think schools will opt to go virtual, and he doesn’t expect a mask mandate.

“Most schools are going to be, if not all, are really going to be focused on in-classroom instruction for all the benefits that that provides. So it can be a little bit bumpy at the start of the school year, and that’s truthfully what has been seen with a start in most school years previously,” he said. “There may be in certain situations where masking is highly recommended or encouraged, depending on where you’re at.”

Even if you are vaccinated, Dr. Sifri recommends taking precautions: “If you want to stay safe, want to not get COVID, don’t want to have the potential long-term consequences of COVID, or just have interruptions to your daily life, you know, to me right now, this is the time to be wearing a mask indoors,” he said.

The Novavax vaccine was recently approved by the CDC as another option for those looking to be protected against the coronavirus.

