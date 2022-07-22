Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tiger Fuel’s Market at Preston brings CPD appreciation breakfast

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sausage, chicken biscuits, burritos, and more greeted the Charlottesville Police Department as they began roll call on Friday, July 22. It’s all in an effort to say “thank you.”

The Market at Preston, owned by Tiger Fuel, brought it as a surprise to some, and a tradition to others.

“It does mean a lot to us when we are given support. It means a lot to us that The Market does this pretty much every year,” Officer Jamell Houchens said. “I had the honey butter chicken biscuit, that’s always my favorite, so when I heard they were coming, I was pretty much waiting for that.”

CPD Sergeant Shawn Bayles says it goes a long way.

“You come in in the morning, and when you get ready to go out hit the street, you and the guys are thinking ‘Hey, I need to grab something to eat real quick,’ but then you get a call,” Sgt. Bayles said.

Those calls, he says, pile up, and it can be a while before they get a break.

“For Tiger Fuel to bring in the food this morning, that really hit the spot, because sometimes we don’t get a chance to stop and eat,” said Officer Tammy Shiflett.

She says a day in the life of a police officer has it’s ups and downs and this appreciation breakfast is uplifting.

“It’s one of those things where just being able to do this for everybody is one less thing they have to worry about during the day and it’s great,” said Sgt. Bayles.

The officers at CPD say they feel seen and appreciated by the gesture.

