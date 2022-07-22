Advertise With Us
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle

A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood. (WLBT)
By Anthony Warren, Howard Ballou, Quentin Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A postal worker in Mississippi died from injuries after his mail truck was hit by a car involved in a police chase.

Officers with the Pearl Police Department said they tried to pull over Brandon Andrews, 20, for speeding on the interstate, but he failed to stop and officers chased him into Jackson, Mississippi.

According to WLBT, the chase ended when Andrews crashed his car into a mail truck driven by Brad Pennington, 32.

Pennington was seriously injured when he tried to escape the vehicle as it tipped over. A witness said the mail carrier tried to jump out of the truck and hit his head on the concrete.

Pennington was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Debra Fetterly, a spokeswoman for the Alabama-Mississippi District of the U.S. Postal Service, said Pennington had delivered mail for USPS since 2015.

“Earlier today, a postal family member lost his life in a vehicular accident, which currently is under investigation. the U.S. Postal Service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee,” she said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and co-workers at this time.”

“Police chases are so dangerous and those that flee jeopardize the lives and safety of so many innocent lives, leaving decisions and discretion solely upon the officers based on policy,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a statement on Twitter.

Andrews is facing multiple charges.

Pearl Police Arrest Fleeing Suspect Pearl, Miss- Pearl Police have arrested Brandon Andrews, 20 of Flowood, after a...

Posted by Pearl Police Department on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

