Hottest of Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The hottest temperature so far this year for Charlottesville is 97 degrees. Set on June 17th. High temperatures on Saturday will be near that and will likely exceed it on Sunday!

Scorching sunshine this weekend, combined with the heat and humidity will make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon across central Virginia. Take breaks, seek shade and stay hydrated.

Sunday will be the hottest day with highs of 95 to 100 degrees! There’s an isolated, late day shower/storm risk. Most areas miss out on rainfall until next week.

Monday will be another hot day. Tracking the progress of a cold front arriving slowing from the northwest later in the day. This front will likely stall out near by next week. Causing a daily chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm.

Not as hot. However, tropically humid for the last full week of July. Along with variable rain amounts. Typical of summer time.

Friday night: Hot evening with temperatures falling from the 90s to the 80s through sunset. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s by dawn.

Saturday: Scorching sunshine. Hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Hazy startshine. Very warm and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Very hot and mostly sunny. Highs of 95 to possibly 100 degrees over central Virginia. It will feel at least 100 degrees with the heat index. The day may end with an isolated thunderstorm for parts of the region. Lows in the 70s.

Monday: One more 90 degrees day and humid. An afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm forming. Lows in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny, hazy and tropically humid. A shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s. Lows low to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny and hazy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Highs in the steamy upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.