Hot temperatures, lower humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures today. A westerly wind will allow humidity levels to be much lower than yesterday. However, as we go into the weekend humidity levels will rise. Real feel conditions this weekend will be between 100 and 105 degrees. Take it easy. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

