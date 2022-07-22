Advertise With Us
Hot but not as humid

Hot and steamy weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering plenty of sunshine today. While temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 90s, humidity will be lower. That will change this weekend, as humidity levels will begin to rise. Real feel temperatures this weekend will be between 100 and 105 degrees. Continue to drink plenty of water, apply sunscreen, make sure the kids are cool, check of the elderly, and if the pets have to stay outdoors, provide plenty of shade and fresh water. Next week will feature daily chances for scattered showers and storms, and temperatures will not be as hot. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & not as humid, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

