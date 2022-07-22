Advertise With Us
CPD investigating several larcenies involving juveniles

Charlottesville police responding to an incident in the city
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for a possible larceny scam.

CPD announced Friday, July 22, that it is investigating several reports of people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom.

Victims told police they were approached by several juvenile-aged individuals who claimed to be raising money. While speaking with the homeowner, one of the juveniles will express the need to use the restroom. Victims say they later noticed things were missing after letting the juvenile in.

Police remind people to be mindful of who you let into your home.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.

