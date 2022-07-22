Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville chosen for ‘Put us on the Map’ challenge

(STOCK)
(STOCK)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Put Us On The Map challenge allows small and medium-sized cities to use new data collection tools to zero-in on community health needs.

Charlottesville is now one of roughly two dozen communities selected for better data gathering, and the things that factor into it.

“The city’s really being intentional about their DEI - the diversity, equity, and inclusion - work, and the city health dashboards measures really go hand-in-hand with that,” Senior Program Coordinator Samantha Breslin said. “There are definitely areas where where data can be useful to help them improve.”

There are 26 measures that are part of the mix, including healthy eating, air pollution, and graduation rates.

“We have been kind of talking with community leaders. It was clear that we had a website, we had a product, we had data that would be super powerful to those folks,” Breslin said.

Charlottesville hopes to use the dashboard to better integrate equity into work programs and policymaking.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk

Latest News

Breakfast at CPD on July, 22
Tiger Fuel’s Market at Preston brings CPD appreciation breakfast
Charlottesville police responding to an incident in the city
CPD investigating several larcenies involving juveniles
UVA Health (FILE)
Clinical dietician with UVA Health helps break down use of supplements
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health Brief 0722