Charlottesville chosen for ‘Put us on the Map’ challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Put Us On The Map challenge allows small and medium-sized cities to use new data collection tools to zero-in on community health needs.

Charlottesville is now one of roughly two dozen communities selected for better data gathering, and the things that factor into it.

“The city’s really being intentional about their DEI - the diversity, equity, and inclusion - work, and the city health dashboards measures really go hand-in-hand with that,” Senior Program Coordinator Samantha Breslin said. “There are definitely areas where where data can be useful to help them improve.”

There are 26 measures that are part of the mix, including healthy eating, air pollution, and graduation rates.

“We have been kind of talking with community leaders. It was clear that we had a website, we had a product, we had data that would be super powerful to those folks,” Breslin said.

Charlottesville hopes to use the dashboard to better integrate equity into work programs and policymaking.

