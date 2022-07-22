Advertise With Us
Back-to-school supply, clothing vouchers available for eligible families

School supplies
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Back-to-school items are already rolling out in stores across the commonwealth.

In central Virginia, The Santa Fund is in place to help as students head back to the classroom. It gets it’s name because the fundraising campaign happens in winter.

Caroline Emerson is the vice president for Community Engagement at the United Way of Greater Charlottesville. She says eye glasses, supplies, and clothes are all on the list for children starting the school year. The nonprofit is behind the funding for vouchers, providing some of these items for free.

“Kids with a need are identified by school officials, the child’s teacher, a guidance counselor, the principals, school nurse,” Emerson said.

In a statement to NBC29, an Albemarle County Public Schools spokesperson said, “The vouchers are for $100 and we provide them to families with a list of stores that will accept the vouchers. The family is required to submit receipts for their purchases.”

The vouchers are allocated to schools based off of how many children are on the free and reduced lunches list. Charlottesville, Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties all qualify for this programming.

If you need vouchers for your child, Emerson says, reach out to their school. If you want to donate to the Santa Fund click here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

