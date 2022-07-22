Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle County offering free swimming options during heat wave

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is waiving the fees for its Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek swimming areas.

The county says this is a way to ensure everyone has a way to stay safe, in case you can’t make it to one of the cooling stations.

“If you can’t find a place to cool off inside, in one of the local businesses, or if that’s not convenient, one of the things that we’re doing in the county is waiving our park fees at our lakes. So though it’s outside, you can cool off in the lake,” Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief John Oprandy said.

If you are outside in the water, ACFR says apply sunscreen, wear a hat and loose clothing, and drink plenty of fluids.

