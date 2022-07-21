Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Virginia law enforcement partner up to target unsafe driving

(STOCK)(400tmax via canva)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia officers say they are undergoing a widespread initiative to encourage safer driving and crack down on unsafe and distracted driving.

“The roadways are for everyone,” Katherine Cane with the Albemarle County Police Department said. “It’s not just your life you’re out there protecting, but everybody else’s.”

These officers have responded to hundreds of crashes, and they say some could have been prevented.

“Up to this point of the year, all of these agents have collectively worked over 500 crashes on this year alone,” said Cane.

“If we can crack down on distracted driving and get people to put their cell phones down, wear their seat belts, and decrease their speeds, it’ll definitely decrease traffic accidents and fatalities in Albemarle County,” said University of Virginia Patrol Officer Kenneth Edwards.

Officers are watching drivers north and south of the county.

“We are all handing the 29 corridor, from the Greene County line to the Nelson County line,” said Cane.

