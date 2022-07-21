Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric

The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.(David Guo / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Postal Service will worry less about gas prices next year.

On Wednesday, the Postal Service announced it is increasing its order of electric mail trucks.

Officials with the agency said at least 40% of its new fleet would be electric, an increase from the 10% it originally planned.

The small percentage drew backlash from the White House and others hoping to steer the post office toward zero-emission vehicles.

The Postal Service said it plans to buy 33,800 electric delivery vehicles, adding to its total of 84,500 new vehicles.

These new vehicles could be seen on mail delivery routes as soon as late 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
(STOCK)
Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price

Latest News

Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd’s rights
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Children dancing and chanting at 14th Annual Thinkshop
Alex Zan hosts 14th Annual Thinkshop event for kids
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire