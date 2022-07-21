Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tracking a cool front

Isolated shower or storm
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures and humidity will soar ahead of an approaching front. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled, however, chances increase east of Charlottesville. Conditions will still be hot once the front moves through, but humidity will be slightly lower. Expect hot and humid weather for the weekend, and widespread showers and storms next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated shower & storm, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Evening isolated shower & storm, Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, slightly lower humidity, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms, High: around 90...LOw: around 70

