Temperatures rising inside Great Harvest Bread Company

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Great Harvest Bread Company says it hasn’t been able to get its air conditioning system replaced due to the current shortage. Now, staff are dealing with high temperatures inside and out as summer heat hits Charlottesville.

“This is not a ‘thaw and bake’ bakery. We start by milling our grains and it’s a slow proof process,” owner Aileen Magnotto said Wednesday, July 20.

The bakery says that its air conditioning unit went down two-and-a-half weeks ago.

“You can’t really mill bread when it’s 90 degrees here,” she said. “When the temperature of the interior goes up this high, the temperature of the stone mill goes up. The only variable we have to control this is the water temperature to cool everything down.”

“Some of the high-end equipment is taking months to get, and it depends on the size,” Albemarle Heating & Air General Manager Ralph Sachs said.

The bakery is waiting for parts and taking precautions.

“We have rented some air conditioning units so we can bake,” said Magnotto. “We do it in the middle of the night when it’s cooler. We try to open up the doors. We try to make it a safe environment, but I’m really scared for the weather forecast coming up this weekend.”

