Share the Drop App launches for breast milk sharing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - App designers, Celia Castleman and Kelly Cox designed Share the Drop. It allows people who need milk for their babies to connect with others who are in a position to share their surplus.

It can be found on the Apple and Android app stores.

