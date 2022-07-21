Share the Drop App launches for breast milk sharing

Advertise With Us
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - App designers, Celia Castleman and Kelly Cox designed Share the Drop. It allows people who need milk for their babies to connect with others who are in a position to share their surplus.

It can be found on the Apple and Android app stores.

Click here to learn more about their mission.

