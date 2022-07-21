Realtor: Housing sales in Virginia drop as prices continue to rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s housing market is seeing the sharpest drop in sales since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, home prices keep rising.

Compared to June 2021, 19% less homes were sold throughout the commonwealth last month, leaving realtors wondering if this is the start of a shift.

“There’s fewer homes that are closing, a lot fewer contracts that are are on the market,” said Virginia Realtors Chief Economist Ryan Price.

This June, there were about 13,300 houses sold in Virginia, about 3,100 less homes sold than June 2021.

“You had the rising interest rates, you had inflation, you had the war in the Ukraine, you had a lot of uncertainty for people. That makes them sometimes hesitant to make a big purchase, especially a big lifestyle purchase if they don’t have to,” Pam Dent with the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors said. “Inventory is incrementally creeping up.”

“There are more active listings than there were at the end of June last year, and this is actually the first time that this has happened in years. We’ve been having a shrinking supply every month, so this was the first time that we saw a kind of switch, where it’s actually building up,” Price said.

This could start to lower prices in the future. Instead of 10% increases each month, Price expects to see closer to 4% or 5%.

“As you see more buyers, because of rising interest rates, they will perhaps get squeezed out of the market, then we will see that price increase and slow down,” said Dent.

Charlottesville trends are following those around the state.

“Overall, we’re probably not a whole lot different in the big picture than much of the rest of the state or at least the surrounding counties,” said Dent.

Price says the median sales price in Charlottesville is up 9.5% from last year.

