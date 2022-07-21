Advertise With Us
Office of Economic Development opens applications for BRACE grants

BRACE Grant
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Office of Economic Development is offering another round of grants for city businesses.

BRACE (Building Resiliency Among Charlottesville Entrepreneurs) grants have been popular way to help businesses or organizations improve.

“It’s just another way to just help the community as they’ve just continued to rebound from the pandemic and now dealing with you know, just global inflation supply chain issues,” George Sandridge with OED said.

These reimbursable grants can be up to $2,500. Businesses contribute 30% of the grant request.

