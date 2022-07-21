Office of Economic Development opens applications for BRACE grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Office of Economic Development is offering another round of grants for city businesses.

BRACE (Building Resiliency Among Charlottesville Entrepreneurs) grants have been popular way to help businesses or organizations improve.

“It’s just another way to just help the community as they’ve just continued to rebound from the pandemic and now dealing with you know, just global inflation supply chain issues,” George Sandridge with OED said.

These reimbursable grants can be up to $2,500. Businesses contribute 30% of the grant request.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.