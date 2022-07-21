Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Eye to the sky

The heat and humidity is on !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a relatively warm and humid start. We’ll see partly sunny skies, hot and humid with a isolated storm. The weakening cold front will move east tonight. Behind the front, temperatures will remain hot, however, humidity will drop a bit, but quickly increase this weekend. Our next chance for widespread storms will begin on Monday. Hydrate and put on sunscreen and have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, isolated storm, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Evening isolated storm, partly cloudy, Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, slightly lower humidity, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers &storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70

