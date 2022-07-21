Emergency responders called out to crash along Louisa Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash along Route 22 (Louisa Road), near Tally Ho Farm Lane, has shut down all travel lanes.

Emergency responders were called out to the area around 8:35 a.m. Thursday, July 21.

VDOT alerted drivers shortly before 9 a.m. that all westbound and eastbound lanes were closed.

Crash: EB on VA-22 at 2.4mi east of US-250 in Albemarle Co. All EB & all WB travel lanes closed. 8:56AM — 511 Northwest VA (@511northwestva) July 21, 2022

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.