Emergency responders called out to crash along Louisa Rd.
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash along Route 22 (Louisa Road), near Tally Ho Farm Lane, has shut down all travel lanes.
Emergency responders were called out to the area around 8:35 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
VDOT alerted drivers shortly before 9 a.m. that all westbound and eastbound lanes were closed.
This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.
