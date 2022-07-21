Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Fire Department helps Blue Ridge Health District provide COVID vaccines and boosters

City Manager Tarron Richardson asked Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter for written...
City Manager Tarron Richardson asked Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter for written solutions to the departments budget problems. Baxter offered two solutions an activist calls problematic.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District partnered with the Charlottesville Fire Department to give free COVID vaccines and boosters on Tuesday, July 20.

The shots were available for people of all ages starting at six months old.

BRHD says this is a great form of protection as COVID cases are once again on the rise.

“Knowing there are high numbers of people getting COVID now, and with self tests not allowing us to determine the exact number, we can assume that we are in a a medium transmission level here. Getting your booster is that extra level of protection against this rise in cases,” Jen Fleisher with the BRHD said.

BRHD holds this vaccine event every Wednesday on the Downtown Mall in front of The Whiskey Jar.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
(STOCK)
Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price

Latest News

great harvest bread company
Temperatures rising inside Great Harvest Bread Company
stock
Boys & Girls Club hosts 4th STEM Olympics
Murray Castleman interview
Share the Drop App launches for breast milk sharing
A 12-year-old’s love for animals has turned into a nonprofit rescue in Scottsville.
Scottsville 12-year-old’s love for animals turned into nonprofit rescue