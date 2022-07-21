Charlottesville Fire Department helps Blue Ridge Health District provide COVID vaccines and boosters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District partnered with the Charlottesville Fire Department to give free COVID vaccines and boosters on Tuesday, July 20.

The shots were available for people of all ages starting at six months old.

BRHD says this is a great form of protection as COVID cases are once again on the rise.

“Knowing there are high numbers of people getting COVID now, and with self tests not allowing us to determine the exact number, we can assume that we are in a a medium transmission level here. Getting your booster is that extra level of protection against this rise in cases,” Jen Fleisher with the BRHD said.

BRHD holds this vaccine event every Wednesday on the Downtown Mall in front of The Whiskey Jar.

