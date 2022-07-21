Building Heat Wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Most areas remain dry and storm free this Thursday evening. The overall severe weather risk is along I-85, I-95 from Richmond, south and east.

A clearing sky overnight with patchy fog late.

Scorching sunshine returns Friday and this weekend! So far the hottest day of the summer is 97 degrees. Many areas will get hotter than that by Sunday afternoon.

Sparse rain chances this weekend. Most communities will miss out of any spotty thunderstorm.

Tracking a heat busting cold front arriving from the northwest Monday and Tuesday. This will provide the region with our next best shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances.

Thursday night: Isolated evening shower/thunder, mainly east. Clearing sky, mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. Feeling like 100 degrees with the heat index.

Friday night: Mainly clear and very warm. Lows in the 70s.

Saturday: Hot sunshine and humid. Stray shower/storm chance. Highs in the 90s. Feeling like 100 to 105 degrees with the heat index. Lows in the 70s.

Sunday: It could end up being the hottest day of the summer so far. Highs 95 to 100 degrees. Heat index nearing 105 degrees for Charlottesville. Mostly sunny and muggy. Lows lower mid 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Hazy hot and humid with a shower/storm chance. Highs in the 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny and tropically humid with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

