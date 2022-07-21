Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Belmont Bridge project on schedule

Work on the Belmont Bridge
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A long-time construction project in downtown Charlottesville is still on track to be done by 2024.

Work on the Belmont Bridge has been underway for nearly a year now, and starting in August, there will be some new changes impacting people walking in the area.

“The big news is that soon pedestrians will be restricted from going through while that’s under construction. We’re thinking it’s going to start at the beginning of August, and that it will last approximately a month and a half,” said Belmont Bridge Project Manager Jeanette Janiczek.

Crews will soon be extending an underpass between the Ting Pavilion and Water Street. Janiczek says you can already see some of the work underway.

“You can see the set of stairs that we’ve already formed, and that’s going to continue to progress to building the abutment. We also have a large storm water detention system that’s underground now that we’re going to be replacing and expanding.” said Janiczek.

The replacement project has been about 10 years in the making. Janiczek says it is to replace failing infrastructure and maintain pedestrian and vehicular access on 9th and Avon streets.

“If we had been able to basically tear down the whole bridge on one go and rebuild everything at the same time, you would have seen a much shorter construction period,” said Janiczek.

For more details on this reconstruction project, visit the Belmont Bridge website.

