Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Alex Zan hosts 14th Annual Thinkshop event for kids

Children dancing and chanting at 14th Annual Thinkshop
Children dancing and chanting at 14th Annual Thinkshop(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Burley Middle School is hosting Alex Zan’s 14th Annual Thinkshop event to teach kids how to let go of resentment and to be kind to one another.

Zan, part of the Charlottesville Twelve, has been teaching his Yo Go campaign for years.

Kids met in the school’s auditorium Thursday, July 21, to listen in on the message, hear speakers, and practice conflict exercises.

“It started out as just giving area youngsters in Charlottesville a summer day camp experience,” Zan said.

He partnered with Come As You Are C’ville. Many of the children in attendance are spending their summer with the organization.

Kids also got to meet Enzo Mason, the young entrepreneur of BLUE, a store for boys.

“I told them sometimes kids can do more than play video games and sports, because that’s all they think they can do,” Enzo said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
(STOCK)
Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price

Latest News

(STOCK)
Virginia law enforcement partner up to target unsafe driving
BRACE Grant
Office of Economic Development opens applications for BRACE grants
Work on the Belmont Bridge
Belmont Bridge project on schedule
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas