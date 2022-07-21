Alex Zan hosts 14th Annual Thinkshop event for kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Burley Middle School is hosting Alex Zan’s 14th Annual Thinkshop event to teach kids how to let go of resentment and to be kind to one another.

Zan, part of the Charlottesville Twelve, has been teaching his Yo Go campaign for years.

Kids met in the school’s auditorium Thursday, July 21, to listen in on the message, hear speakers, and practice conflict exercises.

“It started out as just giving area youngsters in Charlottesville a summer day camp experience,” Zan said.

He partnered with Come As You Are C’ville. Many of the children in attendance are spending their summer with the organization.

Kids also got to meet Enzo Mason, the young entrepreneur of BLUE, a store for boys.

“I told them sometimes kids can do more than play video games and sports, because that’s all they think they can do,” Enzo said.

