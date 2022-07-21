Advertise With Us
Back On Track
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas

(FILE)
(FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is again asking for the community’s help with locating Zayla Christmas.

ACPD announced Thursday, July 21, that 13-year-old Zayla and her 11-year-old sister, Beautiful, had left their home earlier today.

  • Zayla is 4′11″ tall, weighs 115 lbs., and with brown eyes.
  • Beautiful is 4′4″ tall, weighs 140 lbs., and with brown eyes.
Missing person alerts for Zayla and Beautiful Christmas from ACPD
Missing person alerts for Zayla and Beautiful Christmas from ACPD(ACPD)

Authorities did not provide any other details.

ACPD had had previously announced Zayla went missing back on May 20. The department said June 7 that she had been found.

Anyone with information on either Zayla or Beautiful’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

